               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Arrives In Azerbaijan On Official Visit


3/17/2024 3:12:36 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the NATO Secretary General at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the flags of Azerbaijan and NATO.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was welcomed by Azerbaijan`s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.

MENAFN17032024000195011045ID1107987817

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search