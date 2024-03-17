NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Arrives In Azerbaijan On Official Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has arrived in the
Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit, Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the NATO Secretary General at
the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the flags of
Azerbaijan and NATO.
Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was welcomed by Azerbaijan`s
Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.
MENAFN17032024000195011045ID1107987817
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.