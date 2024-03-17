Man Hurls Molotov's Cocktails Into Russian Embassy's Courtyard In Chisinau

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Chisinau, a man threw two bottles containing an inflammable mixture into the courtyard of the Russian Embassy, which serves as a polling station on Russia's presidential election day.

That's according to Newsmaker , Ukrinform reports.

Before being detained, the man, the man who claimed to police he holds dual citizenship (Russia and Moldova) managed to throw two Molotov cocktails over the embassy's fence.

During a police interview, the man said he expressed discontent over the Russian government's actions.

Ukraine to counter Russian meddling in- Kuleba

Russian diplomats are demanding that the man face a“just and severe punishment”, the report reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Moldova's Government said Russia was breaching laws, printing ballots in Transnistria on the eve of the presidential "election".

On March 11, the Transnistrian media with reference to the Russian embassy in Moldova wrote that several polling stations would be opened in the region on Russia's presidential election day on March 17.

Zelensky believes that Kazakhstan,, and Baltic states under threat of Russian military offensive

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova summoned Russia's Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov to protest the deployment of polling stations in Transnistria.

Photo: CAPTURIS FOTO/ZIUA