Russians Shell Sumy, Hitting Two Infrastructure Facilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian strikes targeted the city of Sumy in Ukraine's northeast. Infrastructure facilities were affected in town.

This was reported on Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration , whose officials added that the consequences of the latest strikes are being clarified.

"Today, March 17, the enemy hit Sumy infrastructure. Emergency response services scrambled to the sites. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified," the statement said.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported two explosions in Sumy during an air raid alert.