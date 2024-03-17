Velyka Pysarivka In Sumy Region Cut Off From Gas Supply Due To Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region has been cut off from gas supply due to massive damage to networks and buildings.

This was reported by the Sumy regional branch of the Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine on its Facebook page, according to Ukrinform.

"Due to massive damage to networks and buildings, Velyka Pysarivka in the Okhtyrka district was cut off, leaving 1,375 of our customers without gas," the statement said.

Russians shell, hitting two infrastructure facilities

The specialists of the Sumy regional branch assured that they would do everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

As Ukrinform reported, civilian evacuation continues in the Velyka Pysarivka community. So far, 256 people, including 26 children, have been evacuated.