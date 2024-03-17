Number Of Those Injured In Missile Attack On Mykolaiv Rises To Six

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in a Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv has risen to six.

According to Ukrinform, the National Police reported this on Faceboo .

"Injured citizens, damaged houses, burnt cars – police officers are recording the consequences of the daytime enemy attack on Mykolaiv. This afternoon, Russians struck the regional center. Investigative teams and all relevant emergency services are working at the scene," the post says.

The enemy attacked the city with missiles. Six local residents were injured in the shelling.

Enemy hitswith two Iskander-M missiles from Crimea – defense forces

The strikes damaged houses, burned down and damaged vehicles and infrastructure.

Police officers are inspecting affected buildings and recording the destruction.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of March 17, two powerful explosions rocked Mykolaiv, hits were recorded. According to preliminary information, the Russian army fired two Iskander-M missiles at Mykolaiv from temporarily occupied Crimea.