German MFA Condemns 'Putin's Elections' In Occupied Territories Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The German Ministry for Foreign Affairs has stated that Russia's presidential pseudo-elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine are null and void and another breach of international law.

The German Foreign Office said this in a post on its X account.

“The pseudo-election in Russia is neither free nor fair, the result will surprise nobody. Putin's rule is authoritarian, he relies on censorship, repression and violence. The "election“ in the occupied territories of Ukraine are null and void and another breach of international law,” the post says.

As Ukrinform reported, according to the Russian invaders' own estimates, less than 30% of residents in the temporarily occupied territories planned to vote in the so-called presidential elections in Russia.

Residents in the temporarily occupied territories are avoiding participation in the farce. However, the occupiers reported that the number of people who participated in the so-called early voting in the illegal "elections" in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region corresponds to the number of the population, including children, in the territories occupied in 2022.