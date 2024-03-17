Elderly Man Injured In Russian Strike On Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army struck Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region with presumably guided aerial bombs, injuring an elderly man.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Facebook.
"The Kharkiv region. At about 15:30, the enemy attacked the city of Vovchansk. According to preliminary information, they used guided aerial bombs," the post says.
As a result of the attack, a private house caught fire, and a 72-year-old man was injured.
An investigative team, forensic experts, sappers, and rescuers are working at the scene.
As Ukrinform reported, two people were injured in the Russian shelling of Buhaivka village in the Vovchansk community of the Kharkiv region.
