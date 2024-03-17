Man Injured In Missile Attack On Mykolaiv Dies In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man injured in today's Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv died in hospital.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

"In Mykolaiv, one person died as a result of missile attacks (he died in hospital)," the statement reads.

The Russian missile attack injured six people, including one child.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of March 17, two powerful explosions rocked Mykolaiv, hits were recorded. According to preliminary information, the Russian army fired two Iskander-M missiles at Mykolaiv from temporarily occupied Crimea.