Man Injured In Missile Attack On Mykolaiv Dies In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man injured in today's Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv died in hospital.
According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.
"In Mykolaiv, one person died as a result of missile attacks (he died in hospital)," the statement reads.
The Russian missile attack injured six people, including one child. Read also:
Number of those injured in missile attack on Mykolaiv
rises to six
As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of March 17, two powerful explosions rocked Mykolaiv, hits were recorded. According to preliminary information, the Russian army fired two Iskander-M missiles at Mykolaiv from temporarily occupied Crimea.
MENAFN17032024000193011044ID1107987803
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.