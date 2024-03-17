Civilians Injured As Enemy Attacks Nikopol District With Drones Eight Times Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Nikopol district, eight UAV strikes and two artillery attacks were recorded today. Civilians were injured.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The Nikopol district suffered 8 UAV strikes and 2 artillery attacks in one day. The men who came under attack in the morning will be treated at home. Another 65-year-old resident received shrapnel wounds in the afternoon. He is in hospital," emphasized Lysak.

According to him, in addition to the filling station and the truck, an infrastructure facility and a five-storey building were damaged in Nikopol.

"It was loud in other settlements of the district as well. In the Pokrovsk village community, the Marhanets and Myrove communities. In the latter, a private house and an outbuilding were damaged. A power line was affected," added the regional governor.

As Ukrinform reported, an enemy drone hit a filling station in Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Three people were injured.

