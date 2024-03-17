Ukraine's General Staff: 63 Combat Clashes On Battlefield In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 63 combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine. In total, Russia launched 7 missile attacks and 55 air strikes.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

“Over the past day, 63 combat engagements took place. The enemy carried out 7 missile attacks and 55 air strikes, as well as 62 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the report says.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the situation has remained unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to the threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.

"The enemy launched air strikes near Lukashivka in the Chernihiv region and Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka, Oleksandrivka, and Luhivka in the Sumy region. More than 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Kliusy and Hirsk in the Chernihiv region; Pustomyhorod, Iskryskivshchyna, Popivka in the Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Starytsia, Hatyshche in the Kharkiv region," the press service said.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russian army attempted to carry out two assaults on the positions of the Defence Forces near Synkivka in the Kharkiv region and conducted an air strike near Basove in the Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian attack near Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region, where Russia tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian defense forces. The enemy artillery and mortar shelling hit more than 20 localities, including Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka, and Spirne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks in the vicinity of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region. About 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Orlivka, Oleksandropil, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

"The enemy launched air strikes near Netailove and Novoselivka Persha. About 20 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Netailove, Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region," the report says.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back Russian troops in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Pobeda, where Russia, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian forces 25 times.

"The enemy also conducted an air strike in the area of Shakhtarske. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, and Prechystivka in the Donetsk region," the General Staff said.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russia attacked Ukrainian defenders' positions 5 times near Robotyne and north-west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region, and launched air strikes near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region.

"About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Charivne, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region," the press service said.

In the Kherson sector, Russians launched three attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River over the last day. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region, as well as Kozatske, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, and Sadove in the Kherson region.

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian Air Force launched strikes on six enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters. Units of the missile troops struck two areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

As reported, Ukrainian defenders stopped two attempts by Russian subversive reconnaissance groups near the settlements of Stara Huta and Brusky in the Sumy region.