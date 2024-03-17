Pres. Al-Sisi: Egyptian-European Summit Supports Region's Security, Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 17 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi stressed on Sunday the importance of the Egyptian-European summit to support the common political, economic and security interests of both sides in a way that contributes to achieving security, peace and stability in the region.

This came in the opening speech of the Egyptian President during the start of the activities of the Egyptian-European summit hosted by Cairo with the participation of leaders of European Union countries with the aim of raising relations in all common political, economic and security fields.

He pointed out that the Egyptian-European summit reflects the depth of his country's relations with the European Union, Italy, Greece, Belgium, Cyprus and Austria, at various levels: politically, economically, commercially and culturally.

President Al-Sisi also appreciated the initiative of Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to join the Egyptian-European Summit and also welcomed the participation of the Cypriot President in the activities of this important summit.

For his part, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides stressed the importance of establishing a regional axis to provide important aid to the Gaza Strip by sea and his country's participation in this matter, but at the same time, he stressed the importance of the aid provided by land.

He appreciated Cairo's role as a pillar of stability in the region and an element that stabilizes peace in the midst of the current threats and conflicts, especially its role in leading the way to a two-state solution, which is the only way to guarantee the security of Palestinians and Israelis and reject the displacement of Palestinian civilians.

In turn, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, expressed his country's deep concern about the situation in Gaza, stressing the necessity of an immediate ceasefire and the release of the hostages.

He stressed that his country does not accept, under any circumstances, any forced displacement of the Palestinian people to Egypt, expressing his hope to search for ways to find realistic and long-term political solutions to the Palestinian tragedy and work towards the two-state solution.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised the role of the Egyptian political leadership in delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and its role as a mediator to stop the war in the Strip and release the detained hostages. (end)

