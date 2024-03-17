Kuwait Deputy FM Receives IFRC Secretary-General

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 17 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Sunday Secretary-General and CEO of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Jagan Chapagain, accompanied by KRCS Chief Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer. Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for the Asia and Pacific region, Maha Al-Barjas also attended the meeting. (end) aa

