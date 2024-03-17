CNSP Terminates Accord With US Military

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, March 17 (KUNA) -- Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, the ruling military junta of Niger (CNSP), has announced the termination of the accord it had signed with the US military in 2012 effective immediately.

The accord allowed American troops and civilian staff from the Department of Defense to operate in Niger, which Nigerien spokesman, Colonel Amadou Abdramane found unjust and a violation of all constitutional and democratic rules.

This decision came after a US delegation visited the Nigerien capital Niamey for talks with government leaders led by Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee without meeting the president of CNSP, General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

Abdramane said in a statement, that the US delegation did not respect diplomatic practices, by not giving the Nigerien government sufficient information about the timing and purpose of their visit.

The CNSP took control of Niger last July in a coup under the leadership of General Abdourahamane Tchiani, who was a presidential guard at the time, by removing President Mohamed Bazoum and proclaiming himself the leader of the country. (res)

mr









MENAFN17032024000071011013ID1107987771