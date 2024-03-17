Amnesty Urges Biden To Secure Ceasefire In Gaza

Amman, March 17 (Petra) -- Amnesty International Sunday urged US President Joe Biden to take action and demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to stop supplying Israel with weapons.Amnesty wrote on X, "More than 30,000 people have now been killed in Israel's onslaught on the occupied Gaza Strip, many by US-made munitions."

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.