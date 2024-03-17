Scholz Calls For Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 17 (Petra) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Sunday called for an agreement on Israeli prisoners and a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), "We need a hostage deal with a longer-lasting ceasefire We understand the hostage families who say after more than five months, 'The time has come for a comprehensive hostage deal for saving those who are still captive.'"