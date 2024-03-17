Data Shows Rise In Both Gasoline Kinds' Prices, Fall In Diesel Fuel Prices, Worldwide Stability In Kerosene Prices

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 17 (Petra) -- Data from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources showed that in the second week of March, the prices of both types of gasoline went up, while the prices of diesel went down and the prices of kerosene stayed the same on international markets in comparison to the first week of the same month.Based on data released by the ministry on Sunday, the average price of Octane 90 gasoline was $805 per ton in the second week, up 0.7 percent from $799 in the first week.The price of octane 95 gasoline increased by 0.8 percent to $846 per ton from $839 in the first week.Kerosene stays at $780 per ton, unchanged, while diesel dropped in price from $734 to $730 per ton, or 0.7 percent.While the price of liquefied petroleum gas stayed steady at $638 per ton in February, the price of fuel oil increased by 3% to $454 per ton.Conversely, the average price of Brent crude oil decreased by 2 percent to $84 per barrel in the second week of March from $86, the average price in the first week.