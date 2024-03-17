PSD, UAE National Guard Sign Mou

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 17 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director, Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah, received on Sunday the Deputy Commander of the UAE National Guard, Major General Staff/Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, and the accompanying delegation.The two parties talked about working together in a number of areas of shared interest, particularly in the area of training.A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focusing on training and expertise exchange between the two nations was signed by the two parties on the margins of the visit, broadening the scope of the collaboration and strengthening its frameworks.Maaytah stated that the two countries' fraternal relationship and wise leadership are long-standing and rooted in various fields, citing high royal directives to put all expertise at the disposal of brothers in the sisterly UAE and other Arab countries.He emphasized that the signing of this MoU today is a continuation of a long-standing collaboration between the security forces of the two nations, particularly in the area of expertise sharing and training, with the goal of boosting security and comfort.Al Zeyoudi, for his part, emphasized the value of the two nations' current collaboration and the desire to strengthen it at all levels. He also expressed gratitude for all the openness and cooperation shown by the PSD in Jordan.