Prime Minister Meets UAE Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met on Sunday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and the need to accelerate the pace of entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip without obstacles.

The meeting also discussed the expansion of the cycle of violence in the region and its impact on regional and global stability.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed during the meeting the importance of coordination and concerted regional efforts in facing challenges to achieve security and peace in the region.