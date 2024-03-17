WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry Wins Orange Cap With Match-Winning Knock In Final; Shreyanka Bags Purple Cap

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Ellyse Perry won the Orange Cap after a brave show in the final against Delhi Capitals at the Women's Premier League (WPL), here on Sunday.

Perry remained unbeaten at 35 -- 347 runs from 9 matches -- and helped RCB chase down a 114-run target in the summit clash.

The Australian competed with Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning, who finished with 331 runs in the tournament.

Other awards: Shreyanka Patil won the Purple Cap and Deepti Sharma was crowned the Most Valuable Player of WPL 2024.

Shreyanka also picked up the Emerging Player of the WPL award. Shafali Verma won the award for the most sixes in the season, while Georgia Wareham bagged the award for having the highest strike rate during the season.

S Sajana of the Mumbai Indians won the Best Catch award for her catch against the UP Warriorz to dismiss Sophie Ecclestone. RCB also won the Fair Play award.