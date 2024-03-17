PM Receives Singaporean FM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 17 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday received Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and the accompanying delegation visiting Jordan as part of a tour that includes several regional countries.In the meeting, the prime minister lauded the two nations' friendship and partnership as well as His Majesty King Abdullah II's desire to deepen Jordan's ties with Singapore in a number of areas.Khasawneh emphasized the significance of advancing the two nations' cooperation process, particularly in the areas of the economy, information technology, education, and vocational and technical training, by building on the significant visit that His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II made to Singapore at the beginning of this year.The prime minister briefed the foreign minister of Singapore on the efforts made by His Majesty the King to put an end to Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and to seek a political solution that would guarantee the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem serving as its capital, within the framework of the two-state solution. This solution would ensure regional security, stability, and cooperation between the countries and peoples.While thanking Singapore for its support of this humanitarian endeavor, Khasawneh also mentioned Jordan's efforts to provide aid to the people in the Gaza Strip via airdrops, citing the air bridge that Jordan built to do so.For his part, the Foreign Minister of Singapore expressed his desire to enhance the two nations' bilateral ties and expand the likelihood of cooperative efforts in several domains.He recognized Jordan's efforts to support security, stability, and peace in the region as well as the efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah II to provide humanitarian relief to the Gaza Strip.The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Ibrahim Jazy, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, and Singapore's Ambassador to Jordan Shamsher Zaman