King Receives Singapore FM

Aqaba, Mar. 17 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Sunday received Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, and discussed means of expanding cooperation, at a meeting attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.The meeting, held in Aqaba, also covered developments in Gaza, with His Majesty stressing the need to stop the war and maximise aid delivery to the Strip, and commending Singapore's contribution to the humanitarian response.The King reiterated the importance of creating a political horizon to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, expressing appreciation of Singapore's support for peace efforts and the two-state solution.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Singapore's Ambassador to Jordan Shamsher Zaman attended the meeting.