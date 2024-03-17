Weekly Forex Forecast - 17/03 (Charts)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Fundamental Analysis & Market Sentiment

I wrote on 10th March that the best trade opportunities for the week were likely to be:Long of the NASDAQ 100 Index following a daily close above 18288. This did not set up.Long of the S&P 500 Index following a daily close above 5157.Long of Bitcoin . This fell by 5.01% over the week.Long of the GBP/USD currency pair following a daily close above $1.2854. This did not set up.

US stock markets ended last week notably lower, with the S&P 500 Index standing out as it briefly made a new record high. The effect of higher-than-expected US inflation data released last week was a strengthening of the US Dollar over the past week, which seems to have sent other risky assets lower as well.

Bitcoin was a standout asset last week as it also briefly touched a new record high not far from $74,000 last Thursday before falling quite strongly over the past few days.

US inflation ticking up from 3.1% to an annualized rate of 3.2% has sent the chance of a May rate hike to only 6% and a June hike to lower than 60%.

There were several other important economic data releases last week:US PPI – much higher than expected, showing a month-on-month increase in producer prices of 0.6% compared to the expected 0.3%. This will kindle fears of persistent US inflation.US Retail Sales – a little weaker than expected.US 10-Year Bond Auction – brought a higher yield.US 30-Year Bond Auction – brought a lower yield.UK GDP – as expected, with a month-on-month increase of 0.2%.US Unemployment Claims – fractionally better than expected.The US Empire State Manufacturing Index is worse than expected, suggesting a slowing manufacturing sector.UK Claimant Count Change (Unemployment Claims) – roughly as expected.US Preliminary UoM Consumer Sentiment – roughly as expected.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started The Week Ahead: 18th – 22nd March

Apart from this, there are a few other important items:UK CPI (inflation)Canadian CPI (inflation)New Zealand GDPUS, German, UK, French Services & Manufacturing PMIChinese Industrial ProductionUK Retail SalesAustralian Unemployment RateUS Unemployment ClaimsMonthly Forecast March 2024

I did not make a monthly forecast for March, as no obvious long-term trend in the US Dollar could be relied upon at the start of the month Forecast 17th March 2024

Last week, I made no weekly forecast, as there were no strong counter-trend price movements in any currency crosses, which is the basis of my weekly trading strategy .

I again give no forecast this week.

Directional volatility in the Forex market fell last week, with only 22% of the most important currency pairs fluctuating by more than 1%.

You can trade these forecasts in a real or demo Forex brokerage account .Key Support/Resistance Levels for Popular Pairs





Technical AnalysisUS Dollar Index

The weekly close presented a mixed long-term trend, as it was higher than 3 months ago but lower than 6 months ago.

Zooming out to look at the long-term price action shows that the US Dollar is still trading within a consolidative long-term pattern; in fact, there is a narrowing triangle pattern which will have to produce a breakout within the next few weeks.

NASDAQ 100 Index

Expectations of a Fed rate cut have fallen again after higher-than-expected US inflation data was released last week . This rally might run out of steam.





S&P 500 Index

Expectations of a Fed rate cut have fallen again after higher-than-expected US inflation data was released last week. This rally might run out of steam.





Bitcoin

I see Bitcoin as a buy, given legs by the recent approval of Bitcoin ETFs, which attracts more retail investment. However, this rejection of the resistance just below the big round number at $70k could be a major bearish reversal , so I would want to see the price close at new highs above $74,000 before entering any new long trade here.





Gold

After reaching a new all-time high price the previous week and closing near the high of its range, Gold fell somewhat last week, closing lower and printing a bearish inside bar.

The US Dollar is stronger again, and stock markets are lower, both pushing the price down. Don't be fooled by talk of Gold as a hedge in bearish markets-gold has historically shown a strongly positive correlation with major stock markets!

. The H1 price chart below shows how this level was rejected right at the start of last Tuesday's London/New York session overlap by a very large doji candlestick, marked by the up arrow in the price chart below, signalling the timing of this bullish rejection. This can be an excellent time of day to enter a trade in a major currency pair, especially one such as this one, which involves the US Dollar.

This trade has been profitable so far, with a maximum reward-to-risk ratio of more than 1 to 1 based on the size of the entry candlestick. It would have been much better if the entry candlestick had not been so unusually large.

. The H1 price chart below shows how this level was rejected early during last Monday's London session by a bullish inside bar , marked by the up arrow in the price chart below, signalling the timing of this bullish rejection.

based on the size of the entry candlestick structure.





Cocoa Futures

You can apply a linear regression analysis to the start of these price rises in September 2022. Since then, the price of Cocoa futures has risen by 260%!





Copper ETF

Precious metals, especially Gold, have been mostly bullish, but we begin to see industrial metals like Copper starting to catch up.

Before entering a new long trade, I will wait for another higher daily close, above $25.71.





Bottom Line

I see the best trading opportunities this week as:Long of the NASDAQ 100 Index following a daily close above 18288.Long of the S&P 500 Index following a daily close above 5157.Long of Bitcoin following a daily close above $74,000.Long of Gold following a daily close above $2183.Long of Cocoa Futures, but with only half a normal position size.Long of CPER (Copper) ETF following a daily close above $25.71.

Ready to trade our Forex weekly forecast ? Here's a list of some of the best Forex trading platforms.