(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Salt is an essential nutrient that has helped civilizations flavor and preserve their foods for millennia. Too much dietary salt, however, is linked to a host of health problems.

Salt can be a magical substance, able to liven up the blandest of dishes.

Salt has provoked wars, inspired revolutions and served as a currency.

In ancient Rome, salt was so central to commerce that soldiers were paid their“salarium,” or salaries, in salt. Perhaps most importantly, it keeps meat and other foods safe from unwanted microbes.



Panama's Salt Miners Sit on Mountains of Inventory Thanks to Covid-19

But salt also has a dark side, as mounting evidence suggests too much of it, particularly in processed foods like potato chips and burgers is making people sick, in part by poisoning their microbiomes.

It can cause

high blood pressure

and contribute to heart attacks and stroke.

Sodium's role in blood pressure and heart disease results largely from its regulating the amount of water inside your blood vessels.

In simple terms, the more sodium in your blood, the more water it pulls into your blood vessels. This leads to higher blood pressure and subsequently an increased risk for heart attack and stroke. Some people may be more or less sensitive

to the effects salt has on blood pressure.

It is also associated with an increased risk of developing

stomach

and colon cancer, Ménière's disease, osteoporosis and obesity.

Salt leads to a decrease in healthy microbes and the key metabolites they produce from fiber.

These metabolites decrease inflammation in blood vessels and keep them relaxed, contributing to reduced blood pressure.

It is a good plan to start reducing your sodium intake.