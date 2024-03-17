Market Capitalisation Of Arab Stock Exchanges Surpasses $4.5Trn In February

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)
The market capitalisation of Arab stock exchanges witnessed an increase to approximately $4 in February, up from around $4 in January, as reported by the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF).
The AMF's February data, published on Thursday, indicated that the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange's market capitalization hit $775. The Dubai Financial Market's valuation was about $198, and the Saudi financial market, known as“Tadawul,” was approximately $2.
Further, the market capitalization for the Qatar Stock Exchange was $165, the Kuwait Stock Exchange was around $143, the Casablanca Stock Exchange was $66, the Egyptian Exchange was $64, and the Muscat Securities Market was $61.
Additionally, the market capitalization for the Amman Stock Exchange reached $24, the Bahrain Stock Exchange was $20, the Beirut Stock Exchange was $18bn, the Tunis Stock Exchange was $7, the Damascus Securities Exchange was $5, and the Palestine Stock Exchange was $4.
