Russians In Egypt Vote In Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Russian presidential elections are underway at the Russian Embassy in Cairo on Sunday, with four contenders vying for the position: the incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party, Nikolai Kharitonov of the Communist Party, and Vladislav Davankov of the New People's Party.

An official at the Russian Embassy in Cairo, speaking to Daily News Egypt, revealed that the Russian presidential elections are being conducted across three locations in Egypt: the Russian Embassy in Cairo, the Russian Consulate in Alexandria, and the Consulate in Hurghada. Russian citizens have the option to cast their votes at any of these venues.

Doors at the Russian Embassy and consulates opened at 8 AM to welcome voters, with polling stations scheduled to close at 8 PM.

Simultaneously, Russian elections are unfolding globally, with all Russian embassies and diplomatic missions facilitating voting. These elections are directly overseen by the Central Election Commission in Russia.

The official clarified that approximately 30,000 Russian citizens in Egypt are eligible to vote in the elections. However, not all are expected to participate due to travel and other logistical constraints. Furthermore, voting eligibility for Russian citizens residing in Egypt depends on their registration with the consulate.

Explaining the voting procedure, the official outlined that Russian citizens must present their passports, register their information, including their address in Egypt or Russia, and then receive their ballot paper to cast their vote.

One Russian resident in Cairo expressed their enthusiasm, stating,“My family and I arrived in Egypt 20 days ago, and we were keen to participate and cast our votes in the presidential elections.”

This marks the final day of voting in the Russian presidential elections, with a voter turnout of 58.74% according to electronic data from the Central Election Commission of Russia.