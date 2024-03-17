Suez Canal Bank Opens New Branch At 6Th Of October University

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Suez Canal Bank has expanded its network with the inauguration of a new branch located at 6th of October University in Giza. The opening ceremony was led by Hussein Rifai, the bank's Chairperson and Managing Director, and was attended by key university officials including Hisham Tamraz, Vice President of the University, and Walid Musharafa, Secretary General.

During the event, Rifai toured the branch, where he was briefed on the bank's array of products and services. He emphasized that the establishment of this new branch aligns with the bank's strategic goals to broaden its reach and support diverse projects across promising regions.

Rifai expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, noting the branch's adoption of cutting-edge technology in banking services, which is in harmony with the national agenda for digital transformation.

The branch boasts a prime location and a welcoming design, ensuring customer comfort and convenience. It features state-of-the-art technological systems that streamline transactions and services. Additionally, the branch is outfitted with the latest ATMs, supporting cash withdrawals, deposits, currency exchange, and cardless smart wallet services.

Targeting a wide customer base, the branch offers retail banking solutions as well as specialized services for university students. It includes a space dedicated to digital innovation and learning, fostering a culture of financial technology innovation and product development among students.

Rifai highlighted the bank's commitment to the youth, with tailored services and programs designed to meet their evolving needs. The bank also conducts educational seminars to enhance financial literacy, supporting the nation's financial inclusion efforts.

In an eco-friendly initiative, the branch utilizes digital screens for promotional content, reducing the reliance on paper-based marketing materials and contributing to sustainable development.

Rifai also introduced the 'Beyond' package, a new offering aimed at young customers aged 16 to 35, providing a suite of financial and value-added services.

In closing, Rifai commended the Suez Canal Bank team for their diligent work in selecting, designing, and launching new branches, as well as upgrading existing ones, contributing to the bank's growth and profitability across all sectors and services.