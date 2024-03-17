CIB Foundation Contributes EGP 40M To Ahl Masr Trauma, Burn Hospital

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Commercial International Bank – Egypt (CIB) Foundation unveiled the newly equipped children's floor at the Ahl Masr Trauma and Burn Hospital. This initiative, part of a collaboration with the Ahl Masr Foundation for Development, involved outfitting the floor with essential medical equipment, totaling a contribution of EGP 40m.

Under the inspiring theme“From a wound, a star is born,” the CIB Foundation's contributions have enabled the provision of medical apparatus and furnishings for eight intensive care units, 12 intermediate care rooms, and four inpatient rooms, complete with nursing stations.

The partnership between the CIB Foundation and the Ahl Masr Foundation dates back to 2016, marked by the CIB Foundation Board of Trustees' allocation of EGP 1m for the treatment of 159 pediatric burn patients. In a continued effort, 2019 saw an additional EGP 2m dedicated to the care of 282 children at the Ahl Masr Hospital.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation; Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; Soha Gendi, Minister of Immigration and Affairs of Egyptians Abroad; Mohamed Awad Tag El-Din, Advisor to the President for Health; and Maryam Khalifa Al-Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Cairo and Permanent Representative to the Arab League. The event also welcomed a host of business leaders, banking executives, and public figures.

Key attendees included Heba El-Sewedy, founder of Ahl Masr Hospital and Chairwoman of the Ahl Masr Foundation Board of Trustees; Hisham Ezz El-Arab, Chairperson of both the CIB Foundation Board of Trustees and the CIB Board of Directors; Nadia Hosni, Secretary General of the CIB Foundation Board of Trustees; Sherif El Saeed, CIB Foundation Director; and Dina Ahmed Soliman, Senior Program Planner for the CIB Foundation.

Ahl Masr Hospital stands as the region's first institution offering complimentary burn treatment in Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa. Occupying over 45,000 square meters, it boasts a 200-bed capacity and operates under the governance of the Ahl Masr Foundation for Development.

The hospital is dedicated to delivering holistic care and rehabilitation for both acute and chronic burn patients, encompassing a specialized psychological rehabilitation program that extends support to patients' families and loved ones.