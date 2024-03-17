QICCA Looks To Enhance Co-Operation With Chinese CIETAC

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Officials of the Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) and the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC) held a meeting recently in Doha.

QICCA board member for International Relations Sheikh Dr Thani bin Ali al-Thani met with CIETAC Arbitration Court vice-president Gu Yan and his accompanying delegation in the presence of QICCA secretary-general Ibrahim Shahbik.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance co-operation between the two sides in organising joint arbitration events and seminars.

Sheikh Thani emphasised the importance of strengthening co-operation between QICCA and its counterparts in other countries to facilitate the exchange of experiences and knowledge regarding arbitration and its mechanisms.

He highlighted that arbitration is one of the most important means of resolving disputes through alternative methods.

Sheikh Thani also noted the significance of the CIETAC at the international arbitration level, expressing the importance of strengthening co-operation in areas, such as joint training, managing institutional arbitration procedures, and providing the best arbitration and mediation services to Qatari and Chinese investors.

CIETAC is the main arbitration institution in China and one of the oldest and most active arbitration institutions in the world. Established in 1956, CIETAC was formerly known as the Foreign Trade Arbitration Committee.

