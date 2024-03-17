QSE Closes Almost Flat Despite Local Retail Investors' Strong Buying Interests

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Stock Exchange on Sunday opened the week on a flat note despite strong buying interests, notably in the transport and insurance counters.



The local retail investors were seen net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index edged up mere 0.02% to 10,257.98 points, although it touched an intraday high of 10,288 points.The Gulf individual investors turned bullish in the main market, whose year-to-date losses were at 5.29%.The foreign retail investors were net buyers, albeit at lower levels, in the main bourse, whose capitalisation was down QR0 or 0.08% to QR589 with microcap segments leading the pack of gainers.The foreign institutions continued to be net buyers but with lesser intensity in the main market, which saw as many as 0.03mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0 trade across eight deals.The Arab individuals were increasingly bearish in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.The Islamic index fell faster than the other indices in the main market, which reported no trading of treasury bills.The Total Return Index was up 0.02%, the All Share Index by 0.04% and the All Islamic Index by 0.08% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.The transport sector index gained 2.11%, insurance (1.66%), industrials (0.18%) and real estate (0.18%); while consumer goods and services declined 0.81%, telecom (0.66%) and banks and financial services (0.31%).Major gainers in the main market included Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Milaha, Qatar Insurance, Gulf Warehousing, Industries Qatar, Vodafone Qatar and Qatar Electricity and Water.In the venture market, Al Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.Nevertheless, Doha Insurance, Woqod, Ooredoo, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing and QNB were among the losers in the main bourse.The local individual investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR4 against net sellers of QR55 on March 14.The Gulf individuals were net buyers to the extent of QR1 compared with net profit takers of QR2 last Thursday.The foreign retail investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR0 against net sellers of QR0 the previous trading day.The domestic institutions' net selling weakened substantially to QR10 compared to QR29 on March 14.The Gulf institutions' net profit booking declined noticeably to QR9 against QR14 last Thursday.However, the Arab individuals' net selling grew marginally to QR4 compared to QR4 the previous trading day.The foreign institutions' net buying decreased drastically to QR18mn against QR107 on March 14.The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the fourth consecutive session.Trade volumes in the main market plummeted 66% to 117 shares, value by 73% to QR332 and deals by 50% to 10,545.The venture market saw an 86% plunge in trade volumes to 0.05mn equities, 86% in value to QR0 and 79% in transactions to 12.