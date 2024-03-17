Amir Restructures QFZA Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Amiri Decision No. (9) of 2024, restructuring the Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA).

The decision stipulates that the Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones Authority shall be restructured under the chairmanship of HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, and Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud as Vice-Chairman; with the membership of HE Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, HE Akbar Al Baker, HE Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal, HE Mohammed Hassan Al Maliki, Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al-Thani, and Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida, alongside a representative from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and an expert to be selected by the Prime Minister.

The decision is effective starting from its date of issue, and is to be published in the official gazette.

