Amir Hosts Iftar Banquet For Ruling Family Members, Dignitaries

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani hosted an Iftar banquet for Their Excellencies members of the ruling family and dignitaries on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan at Lusail Palace Sunday.

The banquet was attended by His Highness the Personal Representative of the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa al-Thani, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Khalifa al-Thani, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa al-Thani, HE the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim and a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs.

MENAFN17032024000067011011ID1107987377