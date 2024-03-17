Qatar Weather: Hazy With Scattered Rain Expected Tonight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6 am on Monday will be scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times with a chance of light rain, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy and scattered clouds to partly cloudy with chance or light rain at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 KT gusting to 20 knot at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 KT.

Visibility will be 05 to 09 KM or less at places later. Offshore, it will be 04 to 08 KM.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 FT. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 FT.

Sunrise: 05:38

Sunset: 17:44