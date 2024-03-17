Ministry Of Endowments And Islamic Affairs Announces Value For This Ramadan's Zakat Al Fitr

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Zakat Affairs Department at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs announced that the Zakat Al Fitr for this year's Ramadan (1445H) is set at QR 15.

The Department called on individuals to ensure the prompt payment of Zakat Al Fitr for themselves and their dependents, irrespective of age or gender.

It stressed that the Zakat Al Fitr must be paid before the Eid Al Fitr prayer.

The Zakat Affairs Department noted that Zakat Al Fitr was originally intended to be paid in the form of an average person's staple foodstuff, predominantly rice, at the amount of 2.5 kilograms per person, estimated this year at the value QR 15.