Amir Hosts Iftar Banquet For Members Of The Ruling Family And Dignitaries

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani hosted an Iftar banquet for Their Excellencies members of the ruling family and dignitaries on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan at Lusail Palace today.

The banquet was attended by the Personal Representative of HH the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al Thani, Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, and a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs

