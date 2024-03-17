Amir Hosts Iftar Banquet For Members Of The Ruling Family And Dignitaries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani hosted an Iftar banquet for Their Excellencies members of the ruling family and dignitaries on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan at Lusail Palace today.
The banquet was attended by the Personal Representative of HH the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al Thani, Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, and a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs
.
MENAFN17032024000063011010ID1107987370
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.