               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Funds Back Foxy's Trot To Consultation From Beauty Retail


3/17/2024 2:01:17 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru: Lightspeed backed Foxy, a beauty e-commerce platform, is shifting focus to offer consultative services, including skincare advice to customers, said a person familiar with the matter, requesting anonymity.

MENAFN17032024007365015876ID1107987369

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search