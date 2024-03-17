How Indian Navy's Warship, Drones, Aircraft, And Marcos Forced Somali Pirates To Surrender?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bulk cargo vessel Ruen, which was hijacked by pirates three months ago, was rescued in a joint operation carried out by Indian Navy's INS Kolkata with the support of INS Subhadra, High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE RPA) drones, P8I maritime patrol aircraft, and MARCOS PRAHARs Kolkata carried out the 40-hour-long operation by sailing almost 2600 km from the shores of the Indian Coast to force the pirate ship to stop through calibrated actions Read: Indian Navy establishes link with cargo ship Ruen's crew after thwarting Somali pirates' hijacking attemptIndian Navy rescue operation: Top points to know so far-The action against Somalian pirates to rescue the vessel was carried out by a calibrated operation of the Indian warship INS Subhadra, High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE RPA) drones, P8I maritime patrol aircraft, and MARCOS PRAHARs airdropped by C-17 aircraft Read: Former Navy chief Admiral L Ramdas passes away at 90-After the completion of the rescue operation, the vessel was sanitised for the presence of illegal arms, ammunition, and contraband.-The development came after men on the bulk carrier fired at an Indian warship in international waters on Friday, March 15. The action forced the navy to intercept the vessel some 2,600 kilometres (1,615 miles) off the Indian coast Read: Indian Navy commissions 'INS Jatayu' - What is the significance of second naval base in Lakshadweep?-Within a day, the Indian Navy forced all the 35 pirates on board the Maltese-flagged MV Ruen to surrender. The Navy was able to accomplish the operation within 40 hours.- \"INS Kolkata, a mission deployed in the Arabian Sea, through the sustained high tempo of operations, has thwarted the designs of the Somali pirates to hijack ships transiting through the region by intercepting the pirate ship MV Ruen, on March 16. The merchant vessel had been hijacked in December 2023 and was under the control of the Somalian Pirates till now,\" the statement read.

MENAFN17032024007365015876ID1107987365