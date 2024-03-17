Russian Elections 2024: Vladimir Putin Inches Closer To Become Longest-Serving President In 200 Years | 10 Key Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Russian Elections 2024: President Vladimir Putin is all set to win a fifth term in office and tighten his grip on power with no real challengers in the Russian Elections 2024. The voting, which started on Friday witnessed occasional signs of protests as some voters vandalized the ballot box or filled them with ink in their solidarity with Alexei Navalny, the most vociferous critic of Vladimir Putin, who died in an Arctic prison last month Russian Elections 2024 are coming just two years after Vladimir Putin started the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II when he invaded Ukraine. The Russia-Ukraine war stretched longer than expected with considerable costs for Russia, but Vladimir Putin has successfully repressed any anti-war narrative inside his country Elections 2024: 10 key updates1. The voting began on Friday as the Russia-Ukraine war loomed over the country with Ukrainian missiles targeting Russian infrastructure.2. In the past two years, Vladimir Putin has showcased the resilience of the Russian economy as it battered tough Western sanctions with some support from its allies.3. The polling for Russian Elections 2024 was also conducted in other countries like Thailand, Australia, India, etc, where Russian citizens voted in nearby Russian consulates.4. Vladimir Putin is going against symbolic Opposition candidates, who never dared to question the Russian President on any of the major issues. Leonid Slutsky from the LDPR has his problems to worry about and has been seen supporting Vladimir Putin on various issues.5. Nikolai Kharitonov from the Communist Party is running for President for the second time. Vladimir Putin defeated the communist leader in 2004.6. New People's Party's candidate Vladislav Davankov is the third candidate in the Russian Elections 2024 fray and is described as the“most liberal candidate” in the elections. He is known to be against the Russia-Ukraine war and also raised his voice against unnecessary censorship.7. Russian Elections 2024 is coming as most of the influential critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin are either dead, missing, or have left the country to save their lives.8. With the expected win in Russian Elections in 2024, Vladimir Putin will become the longest-serving leader of the country in more than 200 years.9. Although the results are pre-determined, the Russian elections will be watched closely across the world as a referendum on Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. In case the President ends with a landslide victory, he might consider it an approval of the Russian-Ukraine war.10. \"Vladimir Putin will win, probably by a landslide, and he will claim increased legitimacy as a successful war leader on March 18,\" Angela Stent, senior non-resident Fellow at the Brookings Institution told the Russia Matters project.



