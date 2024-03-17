Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police In Snake Venom Case, To Be Presented In Court Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Popular YouTuber and the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Elvish Yadav was arrested by Noida Police on Sunday in the alleged use of snake venom case. Elvish Yadav was called for questioning by the police today, after which he was arrested and will be presented in court today case pertains to the police raids at a Noida party in November 2023 during which police found snake venom used for intoxication by the guests. As per the reports, Elvish Yadav was present at the party and is accused of supplying snake venom to the party police raids, social media was abuzz with videos of Elvish Yadav with snakes and users demanding the arrest of the YouTuber case came to light after

NGO People for Animals (PFA) founded by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi conducted a string operation during which five people were arrested for snake smuggling. The smugglers claimed that they provided snakes for the parties of Elvish Yadav information they disclosed resulted in the rescue of nine snakes, among them were five cobras. Additionally, approximately 20 milliliters of potentially hazardous snake venom were found at Yadav's gathering location Yadav has denied all the allegations and even threatened to file defamation charges against the NGO People for Animals. Noida Police questioned him twice in the matter and arrested the YouTuber on Sunday. As per the reports, Elvish Yadav is booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code Yadav's controversiesElvish Yadav is embroiled in various controversies as recently, a fellow YouTuber Maxtern accused him of assault and an attempt to murder. The videos of Elvish Yadav beating Maxtern went viral on social media with people demanding his arrest in the case. Maxtern filed an FIR in the case, but withdrew later after the duo compromised in the matter and announced it on social media.



