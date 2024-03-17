Govt To Procure Tur, Masur Dal From Farmers To Boost Thinning Buffers

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: The Centre plans to procure 400,000 tonnes of tur and 200,000 tonnes of masur dal directly from farmers at the minimum assured procurement price (MAPP) or dynamic buffer procurement price (DBPP) -- whichever is higher -- to boost thinning stocks, a senior official said.

