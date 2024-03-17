Electoral Bonds Data 2Nd List: DMK Received 37% Of Donations By Lottery King Santiago Martin's Future Gaming

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Two days after the Election Commission released the first detailed data on electoral bonds, the apex poll conducting body released the second list on Sunday, in which it said that MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam received ₹656.5 crore through electoral bonds, including ₹509 crore from lottery king Santiago Martin's Future Gaming to details, Santiago Martin's name had appeared in the first list too, making him one of the biggest donors of electoral bonds of 1,368 crore donated by Lottery Martin's, Future Gaming, and Hotel Services, DMK has got 37 percent, according to the data uploaded by EC READ: Electoral bonds data 2nd list: Fresh info unveils more details on donations received by BJP, Congress, DMKHowever, the sealed cover's data of electoral bonds for the period March 2018 - April 2019, made public by ECI, doesn't include the names of the donors, apart from barring a few parties who disclosed the names voluntarily.

Meanwhile, the DMK was among the few political parties to disclose the identity of the donors, while major parties such as the BJP, Congress, TMC, and AAP did not disclose these details to the Election Commission, which has now made public those filing as per a Supreme Court order EC data further revealed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) encashed electoral bonds totaling ₹6,986.5 crore, a maximum of ₹2,555 crore received in 2019-20.

Also, the data said that Congress redeemed a total of ₹1,334.35 crore through electoral bonds, and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress received ₹1,397 crore through electoral bonds which second largest recipient after BJPBharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) emerged as the fourth largest recipient through electoral bonds, encashing bonds worth ₹1,322 crore, according to EC data ECI on Sunday uploaded the data received in digitized form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds on its website of the information provided in the fresh set of data or second list pertains to the period before April 12, 2019, when the apex court delivered its interim order in the electoral bond case agency inputs.



