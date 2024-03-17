Gujarat University Hostel Violence: Centre Says State Govt Taking 'Strict' Action

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A day after two international students were assaulted allegedly by a group of persons in the Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad for offering namaz in the facility's building, the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said that they are in touch with the state government spokesperson took to X and wrote said that state government is taking strict action against the perpetrators more, he said that one of the foreign student has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention, while treatment for the other students is underway READ: Mob assaults foreign students for offering namaz inside Gujarat University hostel | Video\"An incidence of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday. State government is taking strict action against the perpetrators. Two foreign students were injured in the clash. One of them has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention. MEA is in touch with Gujarat government,\" posts Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Saturday, two students - one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan - were hospitalised after the incident which took place on Saturday night, said the police FIR was registered against 20-25 people and nine teams of security personnel were formed to conduct a probe into the incident, Police Commissioner GS Malik said Saturday, the incident was reported at around 10.50 pm when around two dozen people barged into the (government-run) Gujarat University's hostel, raising an objection to students from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other countries offering namaz in the facility where they stayed, Malik said are around 300 international students enrolled at the Gujarat University, including from Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka and countries in Africa, he said 75 of the international students stay in the A-block hostel of the university where the incident occurred, the official said.\"Some 20-25 people entered the hostel premises and objected to the international students offering namaz there, asking them to do so in a mosque. They argued over the issue, assaulting them and hurling stones,\" Malik said police responded within minutes after a call was made to the control room at 10.51 pm. A police van reached the spot and action was taken, he said more, he said that nine teams have been formed, including four from the crime branch and five from local police under DCP, to conduct a probe into the case. Apart from this, all those involved in the incident will be arrested, the official said, adding the case will be monitored by the joint commissioner of police (crime).With agency inputs.
MENAFN17032024007365015876ID1107987353
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.