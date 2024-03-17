India Weighs Softening Its Stand On UK FTA, Expects UK To Reciprocate

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: India is contemplating softening its stand on some of the contentious issues that have held up a free trade agreement with the UK, according to two people aware of the matter who expect the UK to do the same.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.