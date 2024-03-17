At Least 6 Devotees Injured After Stampede At Mathura Temple's Pre-Holi Event

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "At least 6 devotees felt unconscious and were rushed to the hospital after a stampede at a pre-Holi event in Shreeji Temple of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The witnesses informed that the stampede occurred during Ladoo Holi celebrations at the temple around 1:20 PM as a large number of devotees gathered at the compound of the temple videos of the stampede are doing rounds on social media platforms in which devotees can be seen struggling to get out of the crowd, while some getting crushed by the force of the crowd the police and other teams of the Mathura administration executed the crowd control measure, six people were found unconscious in the crowd. The medical teams present at the spot assisted the injured and they were rushed to the nearby hospital. As per a NDTV report, the condition of two devotees is critical and they are under constant observation.

Elaborate arrangements made for Lathmar HoliAhead of the Holi festival, Mathura is gearing up for several events including Lathmar Holi from Monday.

\"Without compromising security, every effort will be made to ensure inconvenience free watching of Lathmar Holi and Rangotsava in Barsana. The festival gives a glimpse of fair in Barsana as several lakh Holi lovers, including international tourists, watch this rare festival,\" District Magistrate Shailendra Singh said Barsana, the Lathmar Holi be played on March 18, said the official, adding that the festival will take place on March 19 in Nandgaon,The mela area for the Lathmar Holi has been divided into five zones and 12 sectors many as 78 barriers and 45 parking slots have been added in Barsana to avoid traffic congestion. Similarly in Nandgaon, 29 barriers and 12 places to park have been created to the officials, four watch towers in Barsana and two in Nandgaon have been created to ensure proper movement of traffic. 150 extra buses will also ply on different routes leading to Barsana and Nandgaon for the Lathmar Holi.12 temporary mini hospitals and 13 ambulances are also a part of the arrangements made for the festival in Barsana. In Nandgaon, 4 ambulances have been made available kunds (ponds) in either destination have also been barricaded.

