Caught On Camera: Pune Trader Sitting At Eatery Shot, Hacked To Death With Sickles

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a shocking and brutal incident, a 31-year-old man was attacked and then hacked to death in Pune when he was inside an eatery on Saturday, reported Hindustan Times entire incident was caught on CCTV camera inside Hotel Jagadamba near Indapur on the Pune-Solapur Highway to the police, the deceased was identified as Avinash Dhanve, a property dealer, and had multiple criminal cases against him. Police added that his murder was likely to be a fallout of a gang war READ: Hyderabad's Chaithanya Madhagani murdered in Australia by spouse; body dumped in bin, details here\"We have identified eight assailants through the CCTV footage and teams have been mobilized to apprehend them,\" a senior official from Pune rural police said, as quoted by PTI the video footage, two attackers could be seen coming when the deceased was sitting with three others. The attackers approached him from behind when Dhanve seemed to be on his phone. When the two took out their guns and started firing, the other three on the table got startled and left their seats this, the attackers did not chase the others while more joined in attacking Dhanve. After this, six people entered the eatery with sickles and machetes in their hands with which they hacked Dhanve to death the incident taking place, other guests of the eatery could be seen rushing out and the attackers too fled the scene while Dhanve's body remained on the ground to the Police, the incident took place at around 8 pm Dhanve was a known criminal and his murder was a gang rivalry. \"The victim dies on the spot. The police have cracked the case and the accused will be behind bars soon,\" Pune Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh said agency inputs.



MENAFN17032024007365015876ID1107987339