Electoral Bonds Are Dead, But The Data Lives To Tell The Tale

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: Lottery King Santiago Martin donated ₹509 crore to Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) through electoral bonds between October 2020 and April 2023, Election Commission data released on Sunday showed. This makes up 37% of the ₹1,368-crore worth of bonds that his company has bought since April 2019.

