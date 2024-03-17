Royal Family Likely To Make 'Extremely Important' Announcement Amid Kate Middleton Health Crisis

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As the speculations over Kate Middleton's health grow along with the rumours over her disappearance, the British media awaits the \"extremely important\" announcement from the Royal Family Kate, 42, has not been seen since undergoing abdominal surgery in January, and her apology this week for editing a palace-issued photograph of herself with her three children merely fueled the speculation over her health and whereabouts has been reported that the BBC Events production unit was notified to stay alert for an extremely important announcement from the Royal family“at any moment” in wake of Princess Kate's health crisis.A podcast by sisters Lauren and Chen 'Popapologists' had posted a video about the announcement on their TikTok handle, The News International reported. In the video, the sisters stressed on the Princess Kate' health ever since her removal from the list of Trooping the Colour attendees in June, reports claiming that the Princess of Wales will not assume her royal duties until Easter in April have been making rounds. It is believed that she will use the time to recover from the surgery is Kate Middleton?The internet started guessing about the Princess after she was not seen in public since attending a Christmas Day church service a vacuum of information, netizens also speculated whether her marriage to Prince William, heir to the British throne, was on the rocks. Some even suspected that the Prince is having an affair with the couple's longtime friend Rose Hanbury week, Kate apologized and admitted to editing a palace-issued photograph of herself with her three children. The picture, meant to douse speculation about the whereabouts and health of Princess of Wales, unleashed a torrent of internet-breaking rumors and conspiracy theories instead furore also prompted several to ask whether the Royals had altered images before. Media outlets like CNN said that they were reviewing all handout photos previously provided by the Kensington Palace.(With agency inputs)

MENAFN17032024007365015876ID1107987336