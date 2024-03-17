Sidhu Moosewala's Father Balkaur Singh Shares Video Confirming Baby Boy Born Via IVF-See Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Balkaur Singh, the father of late Sidhu Moosewala, and Charan Kaur, his mother, welcomed a newborn boy on March 17. Balkaur Singh's Instagram post announcing the news went viral, with many people congratulating and wishing the pair the best. He has now posted a beautiful video of himself and Charan Kaur reacting to their newborn kid.



He's also posted a video from the hospital following the birth. In the footage, physicians are seen transporting the late singer's mother out of the operation room on a stretcher after giving birth to a newborn boy.

The doctor then placed the infant in the mother's arms, and she became very distraught. Balbir Singh acknowledged that the kid was delivered via IVF at a hospital in Bhatinda. Check it out here.

In a previous shot, he is seen carrying the newborn in his arms while sitting in front of a framed photo of his late elder son. There was also a cake in front of him. According to sources, Charan Kaur is 58 and Balbir is 60. He captioned the photograph in Punjabi. It roughly translates as "With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has placed Shubh's younger brother in our bag." The family is well thanks to Waheguru's blessings, and we are grateful to everyone of our well-wishers for their affection."

Sidhu Moosewala was sadly slain on May 29, the same year. On May 29, 2022, attackers shot him dead in his automobile in Jawaharke village, Mansa district. The singer was quite famous, particularly among young people, and was recognised for writing and recording his own songs. He was considered one of the wealthiest Punjabi singers. Despite his premature death, several of his songs were released posthumously and received millions of views.