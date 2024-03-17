Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Neither Rahul Nor Priyanka To Contest From Amethi, Rae Bareli?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Speculation abounds regarding the Congress party's candidate selection in Uttar Pradesh, particularly concerning the constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli, long-held strongholds of the Gandhi family. Despite the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates, the Congress has yet to finalize its candidates in the state.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who represented Amethi in Parliament from 2004 to 2019, faced defeat in the 2019 elections against Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Smriti Irani. Sources suggest that Rahul Gandhi has declined to contest from Amethi again, while his sister Priyanka Gandhi has similarly refused to enter the electoral fray in Rae Bareli. This potential decision would mark a significant departure for the Gandhi family from its traditional bastions in Uttar Pradesh.

Although there has been no official confirmation from the Congress party regarding this development, discussions have intensified following Rahul Gandhi's nomination from Wayanad in Kerala, without a mention of Amethi in the initial candidate list. Despite ongoing speculation, some Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh maintain that Rahul Gandhi will contest from both Wayanad and Amethi.

Previously, the Uttar Pradesh Congress had passed a resolution urging members of the Gandhi family to contest from Amethi and Rae Bareli. State Congress President Ajay Rai emphasized that the Election Committee unanimously supported this resolution, emphasizing the significance of the Gandhi family's presence in these constituencies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

