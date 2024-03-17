20-Year-Old Andhra Pradesh Student Found Murdered In Car In US; 9Th Death So Far

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Paruchuri Abhijit, a 20-year-old student from Guntur district, met a tragic end at the hands of unidentified assailants in the United States. His lifeless body was discovered inside a car abandoned in a forest. He was studying engineering in Boston University and was left in the car there by his killers.

He was the only son of his parents Paruchuri Chakradhar and Srilakshmi.

According to media reports, Paruchuri Abhijit was academically gifted from an early age. According to family members, his mother first opposed his decision to pursue higher education overseas but eventually changed her mind after considering his future.

Reports further suggest that Abhijit's laptop and money may have been the reasons behind his murder. Concerns have also been made about a fight he got into with other university students. Numerous questions have been raised by the college murder.

Also Read |

Donald Trump says there will be 'bloodbath' if he's not elected, predicts end of US democracy

His mortal remains were moved to Burripalem in Guntur district after completing all the formalities in the US.

It is important to note that attacks on Indians, particularly on students, have increased dramatically in recent years. This is the ninth event of the year in which an Indian student passed away in the United States.

Neel Acharya, 19, who had been reported missing, was discovered dead on the Purdue University West Lafayette campus earlier in January. According to the authorities, "no foul play is suspected at this time" and that Acharya's autopsy revealed no major injuries or trauma.

Also Read |

Volcano erupts again in Iceland, fourth time in 3 months (WATCH)

Vivek Saini, a 25-year-old Indian student, was fatally struck by a hammer in January of this year in Georgia by a homeless drug addict. In a similar vein, three unidentified guys viciously attacked and pursued Hyderabad-born Syed Mazahir Ali, an Indian student seeking a master's degree in computer technology, in Chicago.