Pitch Doctoring By Rohit Sharma And Rahul Dravid In ODI World Cup Final Gone Wrong: Mohammad Kaif

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has reignited the controversy surrounding the ODI World Cup 2023 final pitch, alleging that hosts India tampered with the wicket in their attempt to gain an advantage. India, unbeaten until the final, suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Australia in the summit clash, dashing the hopes of millions. While various factors contributed to India's loss, the nature of the pitch has been a point of contention since the disappointing outcome. Many speculate that the curator may have manipulated the pitch to favour the Indian team. Now, Kaif has confessed that the hosts did indeed attempt to doctor the match conditions but went too far in their efforts.

"I witnessed Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid inspecting the pitch every day for three days leading up to the final. They spent hours beside the pitch, and I saw it change color. The pitch received no water, and there was minimal grass. India aimed to create a slow track for Australia, but unfortunately, we went too far," Kaif revealed in an interview with Lallantop.

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first, a decision influenced by the anticipated conditions on the pitch. However, Australia's Pat Cummins was content to bowl first, recognizing the potential advantage as the day progressed.

"The strategy was to provide a slow pitch due to Australia's formidable bowling attack. It was a miscalculation on our part. We underestimated the conditions and made an error in pitch preparation," Kaif admitted.

Reflecting on the situation, Kaif emphasised the need for honesty in pitch preparation, acknowledging India's misstep in attempting to manipulate the playing conditions excessively.

"Cummins learned from the Chennai match that batting is challenging in slow conditions. Opting to bowl first in a final is unusual, but Cummins capitalized on the situation. We erred in our approach to pitch preparation," Kaif concluded.

The controversy surrounding the absence of ICC's independent pitch consultant before the final had also generated attention during the tournament. However, a BCCI representative had downplayed the issue, asserting that there was no requirement for the consultant's presence before the final.

